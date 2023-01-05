Contact Us
Drug Trafficker From Hagerstown Admits To 'Expansive' Drug Trafficking Conspiracy: Feds

Zak Failla
Inoa-Rodriguez pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute heroin, among other drugs, in the DMV region.
Federal officials say that a Maryland man has admitted to his role in a wide-ranging drug trafficking conspiracy that spanned several states in the region and now faces a million-dollar fine.

Daniel “Danny” Inoa-Rodriguez, 23, pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine base, and cocaine hydrochloride in West Virginia, according to federal investigators.

In July 2021, a 30-count indictment was levied against 34 people from West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and the Dominican Republic.

According to prosecutors, Inoa-Rodriguez was heard on wiretap phone calls, talking with other known conspirators about drug deliveries over the course of August 2020 and June 2021.

One of the conversations revolved around approximately $30,000 in drug proceeds and what to do with the cash just before Inoa-Rodriguez planned to travel to the Dominican Republic to deliver the money.

Prosecutors said that because of the intercepted communications, agents were able to seize the cash before he successfully boarded the plane at JFK Airport in March 2021.

Court documents also show that Inoa-Rodriguez was in the back area of Top 3 Sources, a business in Hagerstown, and a target in this investigation, during multiple drug transactions.

It had been alleged that Luna Mota, the owner of Top 3 Sources, used the business on West Washington Street for the purpose of having and selling controlled substances.

The drugs seized during the investigation amounted to 8.6 kilograms of cocaine, 1.02 kilograms of heroin, and 12 ounces of cocaine base “crack,” with a street value of approximately $471,000

When he is sentenced, Inoa-Rodriguez faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

