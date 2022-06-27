Child Injured After Falling Two Stories In Hagerstown: Report

A child in Maryland suffered multiple potential injuries after reportedly falling several stories in Washington County.

According to unconfirmed reports, a 3-year-old boy fell from a second-story East Antietam Street window in Hagerstown, striking the concrete below and leaving him with multiple injuries.

The report stated that the child fell from the window and struck the concrete, leaving him with a leg, and a possible pelvic fracture. He was airlifted to an area hospital.

No additional details were released as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

