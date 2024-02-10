Murder Suspects Implicated In Armed Assault In Hagerstown: Police

Jenaro Torres, 26, Emens Rho, 39, and Stephanie Paulino, 35, are all facing charges following an investigation into the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Kevin Michael Shepherd early on Friday, Jan. 26 in Hagerstown.

According to the Hagerstown Police Department, at approximately 9:50 a.m. on the day of the shooting, officers responded to the 1200 block of Marshall Street to investigate reports of shots in the area.

Upon arrival, police say that they found Shepherd inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. It is believed the shooting was a targeted incident and not a random incident.

All three were charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and weapon offenses.

Before Torres and Rho were taken into custody on Friday night, officers from the department were called to the 100 block of South Prospect Street to investigate an assault involving the pair.

Investigators say that Torres and Rho assaulted their victim with a handgun, and during a search an an apartment they were arrested at, the loaded weapon was recovered.

In addition to the charged related to Shepherd, Torres was charged with second-degree assault, and multiple weapon-related offenses, and Rho was charged with:

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Reckless endangerment;

Multiple weapon offenses.

All three are being held at the Washington County Detention Center.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Washington and receive free news updates.