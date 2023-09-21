Maryland's Most Wanted: Samuel Lee Rose Helped Traffic Kilos Of Drugs Through DMV, FBI Says

Samuel Lee Rose, 44, who moved kilograms of cocaine, heroin, and crack from Maryland to West Virginia is among the state's most wanted after running what federal authorities described as "a sophisticated operation" that lined his pockets with hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Rose stands accused of his role in a conspiracy to traffic large amounts of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine base, and cocaine hydrochloride from Hagerstown into Berkeley County in West Virginia between August 2020 and June 2021.

At the time the operation was broken up, investigators seized:

8.6 kilograms of cocaine;

1.02 kilograms of heroin;

12 ounces of cocaine base "crack."

Investigators say that those involved ran an elaborate scheme that included the use of a fake business that acted as a front for the drug trafficking and the laundering of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

According to the FBI, Rose, who remains elusive, also goes by the names "Samuel Lee rose, Jr., Sam Rose, Samuel Lee Rose, Black Sam Rose, 'Sammy,' 'Sunny,' 'Black,' and 'Black Sam.'"

He has ties to Martinsburg, West Virginia, Washington, DC, Baltimore, and Prince George's County.

He is wanted for:

Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine base, and cocaine hydrochloride;

Aiding and abetting the distribution of cocaine hydrochloride;

Aiding and abetting the distribution of cocaine base;

Aiding and abetting the distribution of heroin;

Aiding and abetting the distribution of a heroin and fentanyl mixture;

Aiding and abetting the distribution of 28 grams or more of cocaine base.

A warrant for his arrest was issued in July 2021.

Rose was described as being between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-9 weighing between 165 and 190 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a scar on his abdomen, investigators said.

The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the drug trafficker. Anyone with information regarding Rose's whereabouts has been instructed to contact their local FBI office.

