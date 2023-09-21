Man Whose 'Life Was Just About To Begin' In Maryland Remembered For Good Heart, Optimism

Evan Alexander Cain was riding his moped with 20-year-old Dystanei Nicole Cain when they were clipped by an allegedly drunk driver in a Ford F-250 on Route 40 in Hagerstown in early September, causing a fiery crash.

Both Cain and his wife were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

According to Cain’s mother, he was about to start a new job at FedEx, recently received his government ID, and was about to start studying for his driving classes.

“Evan was the most kindest, sweetest, goodhearted young man you could only be so lucky to meet. He is loved by so many friends and family,” Nicole Cain said. “His life was taken from him at a very young age when his life was just about to begin.

“He was so bright and optimistic no matter what cards life dealt to him or now matter how hard things got he always seen the brighter picture.”

On Facebook, his grandfather asked friends and well-wishers to pray for the grieving family.

"Many of you have probably seen this story in local news outlets but most probably don't know that this is my grandson and his wife," he posted. "Please help my daughter and our family and if you can't, please say a prayer for us.

"And please, no more tragedy.

"My only consolation is knowing they are resting in the loving arms of my beautiful Vicki and her friend Jesus"

