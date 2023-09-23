Man Accused Of Setting Own Van On Fire, Driving On Railroad Tracks In Hagerstown: Officials

Hagerstown resident Merridth Richard Boyd was charged with arson following an investigation into a strange scene that played out in Washington County earlier this week, the State Fire Marshal announced on Saturday afternoon.

On Monday, Sept. 18, the Washington County Sheriff's Office was tipped off about a vehicle that was driving on the tracks behind a home in the 14600 block of Daley Road in Hagerstown.

Upon arrival to investigate the report, officials found a 2002 Ford Econoline van that was on fire until members of the Maugansville Goodwill Volunteer Fire Company could extinguish the blaze.

During the investigation, it was determined by officials that the fire was sparked in the van, where there was a charred couch inside.

Witnesses later reported that they could hear an engine revving several times before the fire was sparked, and it is believed that the vehicle was stuck in the area.

After the van failed, they said that Boyd got out, and there were flames coming from the cargo area of the vehicle. He then walked away from the area and was found by first responders lying nearby.

The 50-year-old complained of an arm injury to first responders and was transported by paramedics to Mertius Medical Center for evaluation before he was ultimately arrested.

On Friday, Deputy State Fire Marshals charged Boyd with second-degree arson, and he was taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

He was released on a $10,000 unsecured personal bond pending his next court appearance.

