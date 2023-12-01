Malnourished, Starving Child Dies; Father Arrested For Neglect In Hagerstown: Police

Andre Derek Ford, 31, has been arrested on multiple child abuse charges after allegedly neglecting his 6-year-old son and a second child who had to be removed from their Hagerstown home.

Officers from the Hagerstown Police Department were called on Tuesday afternoon to a home in the 200 block of North Locust Street, where there was a report of an unresponsive child.

Upon arrival, they found the 6-year-old, who was pronounced dead, and it was determined that he was suffering from severe malnutrition and starvation, according to investigators.

Officials say that it was determined that Ford "failed to provide proper care and medical treatment to the child," and a 5-year-old also inside the home was also taken away and is being treated for undisclosed injuries.

On Friday, the agency announced that Ford had been arrested and charged with:

First-degree child abuse resulting in death;

First-degree child abuse resulting in severe physical injury;

Neglect of a minor.

Additional charges are also pending the outcome of the department's investigation and an autopsy.

Ford remains behind bars in the Washington County Detention Center.

