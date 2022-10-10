'You Out Biden-ed Yourself:' John Oliver Jokes On HBO About President's Trip To Maryland Plant

President Joe Biden’s return to Maryland didn’t get off to a great start, and people were paying attention.

The Commander-in-Chief was in Washington County at the Volvo Power Train Plant in Hagerstown over the weekend to tour the facility and give a speech on the economy, but when he stepped up to the podium, he misspoke, and comedian John Oliver made a note of it.

In the lead-in on “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” on Sunday, Oct. 9, the late-night host featured Maryland prominently, but only to highlight the president’s gaffe when he started his speech by confidently stating: “Let me start off with two words. ‘Made in America.’”

Yeah.

In Oliver’s standard satirical style, he took a fun jab at Biden’s trip to the plant in Maryland.

“Yeah. That’s three words, Joe. That’s three words, Joe,” he mused. “You just out Biden-ed yourself. I’m honestly surprised the rest of his speech didn’t go ‘two words: made in America,’ ‘Five words: crushed it,’ ‘Nine words: yep,’ ‘Four words, you betcha.’”

A clip from the ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’ episode featuring Maryland can be found here.

