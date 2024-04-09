Luis David Rodriguez, 29, was arrested after dousing a vehicle in gasoline and threatening arson over the weekend, though he failed to bring a lighter and his ill-intended plans were thwarted.

At around 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, first responders were called to a reported arson-in-progress on Gandy Dancer Court in Hagerstown, where Rodriguez was pouring gasoline on a vehicle and attempting to set it on fire.

According to the 911 caller who reported the incident, "the man was in a dispute with his family, had splashed them and the pillars of the home with gasoline.

"While the caller was on the phone with Washington County Communications Center, the man was trying to light the car on fire but could not find a lighter."

At the time of the incident, there were nine people inside the home.

Upon arrival, police say that officers could smell gasoline and found that the firebug - later identified as Rodriguez - had fled the area, though his vehicle was located at a nearby car wash by members of the Hagerstown Police Department.

Rodriguez was identified by the officer, and the Hagerstown City Fire Marshal interviewed him at the scene, at which point he "stated he was washing gasoline off of his car which he poured on the car because he was planning to set the car on fire during a disagreement with the registered owner."

He was arrested at the scene and taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

Rodriguez was charged with threat of arson and two counts of reckless endangerment.

