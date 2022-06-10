Here's What We Know About President Joe Biden's Upcoming Trip To Hagerstown

Maryland is getting ready to roll out the red carpet as President Joe Biden expects to visit Hagerstown on Friday, the White House announced.

Biden will be at the Volvo Power Train Plant in Hagerstown on Friday, Oct. 7 to “deliver remarks on building the economy from the bottom up and middle out” during his visit, according to White House officials.

No official time for the visit was provided, though staffers tipped their cap by advising motorists to avoid the roads between the Maugans Avenue entrance to Volvo and the Hagerstown Regional Airport between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday.

The Commander-in-Chief is expected to be joined at the event by Congressman David Trone, an incumbent Democrat who is facing a challenge from Republican challenger Neil Parrott for the 6th Congressional District seat in the upcoming midterm election.

Biden is no stranger to Maryland, having attended a rally in Rockville over the summer with Maryland Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Wes Moore.

