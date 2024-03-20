Winning $20K 'Mega Millions' Ticket Sold At Maryland Gas Station

No one hit the "Mega Millions" jackpot on Tuesday night, but one lucky Maryland Lottery player is sitting on a ticket worth $20,000 on a ticket bought in Wicomico County.

Eagle Express Mart on North Camden Avenue in Fruitland sold the golden ticket, which was unclaimed as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Lottery officials.

The winning numbers were 24-46-49-62-66; the 'Mega Ball' was 7 and the 'Megaplier' was X2.

In all, Maryland had 49,654 winners of prizes ranging from $2 to $20,000 in the Tuesday, March 19 drawing.

With no jackpot-winning tickets sold, the "Mega Millions" jackpot is rolling to an estimated $977 million for the Friday, March 22 drawing and an estimated cash option of $461 million, making it the sixth largest ever.

The jackpot was last hit on Dec. 8, 2023.

