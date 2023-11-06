Two Arrested For Fatal Saturday Liquor Store Shooting In St. Mary's County, Sheriff Says

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday afternoon that Leroy Christopher Neal, 48, of Mechanicsville, and 33-year-old Britny Lee Blankenship, who has no fixed address, have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of Scott Marvin Benich.

At around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, officers were sent to St. Mary's Fine Wine & Spirits on Point Lookout Road in Great Mills, where they found the 46-year-old Benich suffering from a gunshot wound.

Bernich was rushed to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital and later flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where he died from his injury.

On Monday, the sheriff's office announced that Neal and Blankenship have been arrested and charged with:

First- and second-degree murder;

First- and second-degree assault;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

They are being held in the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center pending their upcoming bond hearings.

