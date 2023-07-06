Teen Killed In Mass Shooting At Fourth Of July Block Party In MD: Sheriff (Updated)

Shortly after midnight, gunshots rang out on Chippewa Boulevard in Salisbury, in the area of Kiowa Avenue during a holiday celebration, Wicomico County Sheriff's Capt. Tim Robinson said.

According to investigators, seven people were shot at the block party, including a 14-year-old boy who died from his injuries.

The other six victims were taken to Tidal Health and are being evaluated and treated for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

No details about the shooter or shooters has been released.

The shooting was reported at approximately the same time nine people were shot during a separate mass shooting in Washington, DC, not far from the Maryland state line.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore spoke out after the mass shooting, noting that it was the second in several days as gun violence continues to plague the region.

"These incidents show that this scourge of gun violence is not something that any one community or any one group is wrestling with," he said.

"Whether you live in a big city or a small rural town, these tragedies impact all of us - the families who are no longer whole during holidays; the parents who don't get to see their kids graduate; the siblings who lose their best friend."

Robinson said that "this is a very active investigation," and anyone with information has been asked to contact the agency's Criminal Investigation Division by calling (410) 548-4898.

