Nine Injured In Targeted DC Mass Shooting Near Maryland State Line

A dark-colored SUV rolled through a party at approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5 in the 4700 block of Meade Street NE and unknown assailants began opening fire into a crowd, according to police officials.

Metropolitan Assistant Police Chief Leslie Parsons said that nine people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, including a 9-year-old and 17-year-old.

The incident was reported not far from the Maryland state line and US Capitol.

Several of the victims were taken by DC Fire and EMS personnel to area hospitals, while others sought their own treatment, Parsons said.

“Investigation found that the dark-colored SUV drove through Meade Street and as it drove, it stopped and shots were fired in the direction of some residents that were just outside celebrating the Fourth of July,” he continued.

The incident is now being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department and ATF.

Anyone with information, photos, or videos of the area before the shooting has been asked to contact investigators by calling (202) 727-9099 or the MPD’s text tip line by sending a message to 50411.

