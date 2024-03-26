Teen Charged As Adult For Violent Assault In St. Mary's County High School: Sheriff

An investigation has been launched after five students attacked another in the hallway of Chopticon High School earlier this month, resulting in the arrest of at least one juvenile, who is facing criminal charges.

The assault was reported on Monday, March 4.

According to investigators, the five suspects attacked the student, and "specifically, during the assault, this suspect's actions had the potential to cause life-threatening, severe, serious bodily injury to the victim.

No details about the teen was released by the sheriff's office. The motive behind the attack remains under investigation.

The student was charged as an adult with first- and second-degree assault. The other four involved were charged as juveniles with second-degree assault.

