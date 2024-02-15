Mostly Cloudy 45°

Snow Likely In Most Of Maryland, Virginia Heading Into Holiday Weekend: Forecasters

A new round of snow could be coming to parts of the DMV region as soon as Friday night or Saturday morning, according to forecasters.

The projected path of the storm that could bring snow to the area.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
The Winter Storm Watch

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Here's the weather outlook in the DMV region.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Zak Failla
A new fast-moving storm could bring upwards of three inches of snow to some areas, AccuWeather officials said, with a wintry mix possible as far south as Richmond, though it is expected to pass quickly.

A winter storm watch has also already been put in effect for the Allegheny/Potomac Highlands and the northern Blue Ridge for late Friday into Saturday. 

Upwards of eight inches of snow is possible in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service, though southern Maryland and Virginia can expect more of a dusting, with less than two inches accumulating.

"Accumulating snow is likely Friday night into Saturday morning for most of the area, which may result in travel disruptions," forecasters warned on Thursday. "Another system will move quickly across the area Friday night, bringing snow to most, if not all of the region." 

Saturday is expected to warm up slightly, with the sun shining, though the weather is likely to be blustery.

