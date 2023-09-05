Slain Maryland Mom Had 'Finally Escaped Terror' Before She Was Killed, Loved Ones Say

The 27-year-old Federalsburg mom had recently found the courage to protect herself and her four children, a GoFundMe campaign says.

Caryn recently "escaped the terror" of a four-year relationship in which she "suffered brutally at the hands of the father of her two younger children," the campaign continues.

She was finally starting to feel like herself again. But that joy was short-lived.

Just after midnight Labor Day morning, Caryn was found dead having suffered gunshot wounds in front of an apartment complex in the 700 block of Gardens Court in Caroline County.

Her believed killer? Quandre Lee Winder, 26, the man whom Caryn had been in a relationship with, Maryland State Police said.

Winder was arrested the following day in Delaware, and charged with first and second-degree murder, and other gun related charges.

Following her death, friends and well-wishers are rallying around Brown’s family as they mourn “a senseless act of vengeful violence (that) stole another beautiful light from our world.”

“She grew stronger every day,” organizers of a GoFundMe campaign wrote. “Renting her own space, Caryn worked a full-time job with coworkers she truly enjoyed, and was able to care for her babies in the way she'd always wanted.

“The glimmer of hope she saw for her future was slowly getting brighter with every achievement and she had been coming back into herself.”

Brown leaves behind four children, 8, 7, 3, and 2, according to friends of the family.

"She was truly such a special person and I will never forget her!," one donor posted. "I recently saw her and she looked very happy. I am terribly sorry for your loss and thinking of you all."

Those interested in donating to the fundraiser can do so here.

