Prison Time For Man Convicted Of 'Heinous' Sexual Abuse Of Minor In St. Mary's County

Mechanicsville resident Randy Dindlebeck, 28, was sentenced to 75 years in prison with all but 24 years suspended after being convicted by a jury earlier this year following a three-day trial for a series of sexual abuse offenses against the same child between July and September 2021.

Specifically, Dindlebeck was convicted of sex abuse of a minor and five counts of third-degree sex offense.

According to St. Mary's County State's Attorney Jaymi Sterling, at his sentencing, the victim's mother and prosecutors called on the judge to impose the max sentence "due to Dindlebeck's violation and exploitation of his person of trust and the heinous nature of the offenses committed.

In addition to his prison term, Dindlebeck will be placed on the sexual offender registry for the rest of his life once he is released.

“No child should ever undergo this horror, and I sincerely hope the verdict provides closure and relief to the victim and family,” Sterling previously said.

“These types of cases are difficult and complicated, and I want to extend my thanks and appreciation to the jury for their time and attention during the trial.”

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.