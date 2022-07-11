Speed, Alcohol Factors In Crash That Killed Popular 18-Year-Old Maryland Man: Sheriff

Speed and alcohol were believed to be contributing factors in a crash that killed an 18-year-old Maryland man over the weekend.

Jamari Duckett, of Great Mills, was driving a 2015 Ford Focus when he was rear-ended by 27-year-old Mark Mazza at Willows Road and Abberly Crest Lane Saturday, July 9 around 3:35 a.m., the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said.

Duckett, of Great Mills, was rushed to the hospital, where he died on Sunday, July 10.

Duckett's death was being mourned on Facebook that day.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to it and has not already provided a statement is asked to call Cpl. Brandon Foor at 301-475-4200, ext. 72265 or email brandon.foor@stmarysmd.com.

