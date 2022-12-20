Homeowner Suffers Burns To Head, Hands During Early-Morning Blaze In Ridge: Fire Marshal

The Maryland State Fire Marshal said that a homeowner in St. Mary's County suffered burns to his hands and head when an expensive early-morning blaze broke out in a Ridge residence.

Shortly before 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, more than five dozen firefighters - largely from the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department - responded to a stretch of the 16000 block of Bradburn Lane, when there was a report of a fire that had sparked from a fireplace inside the home.

It took a team of 65 firefighters less than a half-hour to knock down the flames and get the fire under control, but not before it did an estimated $250,000 ($200,000 to the structure, $50,000 to its contents) in damages, according to the marshal.

The initial investigation determined that the cause of the fire was accidental after it started from a fireplace inside the Bradburn Lane residence.

During the fire, officials say that the homeowner sustained minor burns to his hands and the top of his head that required treatment at the scene by paramedics.

No other injuries were reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.