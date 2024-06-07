'First-Timer' Hits $190K Lottery Jackpot In La Plata

A first-time player from La Plata struck gold on a FAST PLAY ticket, winning a $190,383 progressive jackpot prize that reportedly left the first-time player speechless when she realized her massive win.

The woman said that she purchased a $10 FAST PLAY Grand Progressive ticket on a whim after seeing how large the jackpot had risen during a trip to Walmart on Drury Drive in La Plata.

"It was surreal," the anonymous player, going only by the moniker "First Timer," stated. "I’ve always dreamed about winning, but it was just a fun fantasy until it became reality.”

According to Maryland Lottery officials, the game "offers players the chance to win a progressive jackpot that grows with the sale of each ticket until a progressive jackpot-winning ticket is sold."

