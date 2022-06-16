Great Mills Teen Killed In Crash Was 'Extraordinary,' Loved Ones Say

Support was surging for the family of a 15-year-old boy killed in a crash earlier this week.

Robert Proctor Jr., of Great Mills, was airlifted to an area hospital after the car he was a passenger in was struck by another vehicle on Route 235 in Lexington Park Tuesday, June 14, authorities in St. Mary’s County said.

More than $2,300 had been raised as of Thursday for the boy's family on a GoFundMe.

Affectionately known as RJ, the teen was being remembered as someone extraordinary.

"...when he walked into a room his smile and laugh lit up the place, he had plans on entering his sophomore year of high school next year with big dreams and a future ahead of him," the page reads.

"Rj leaves behind a mother & four other siblings, the family would like to send him off the right way, we are asking you to share or donate anything counts doesn’t matter how big or small, it’s highly appreciated ❤️ Thank you to everyone that loved him and contributes."

A 2012 Ford Fusion being driven by Lexington Park resident Nathan Allen, 20, was heading south on Three Notch Road when it struck a 2016 Jeep Cherokee being driven by 89-year-old St. Mary’s City resident Ernest Hal, officials said.

Allen was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, and Proctor was later pronounced dead after being flown to the Washington Hospital Center by a state police helicopter.

Hall and a 20-year-old passenger in the Ford Fusion whose name was not released were transported by paramedics to the hospital for treatment, Babcock said.

More than a dozen firefighters from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene to help extricate the victims from their vehicles.

The initial investigation determined that excessive speed was identified as a contributing factor in the fatal crash, according to investigators.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or the events leading up to the collision has been asked to contact Deputy First Class Shawn Shelko at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 475-4200 or emailing shawn.shelko@stmarysmd.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.