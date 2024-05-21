Injured Hiker Rescued By Maryland State Police Helicopter In St. Mary's River State Park

On May 20, a hiker needed an aerial rescue after suffering an injury approximately three miles into St. Mary's River State Park in Leonardtown, according to police.

At around noon on Monday, the state police helicopter was called in to offer an assist to St. Mary's County fire personnel to extricate the hiker, who was injured on the trail in a precarious spot.

The pilot was able to locate the scene and maneuvered the helicopter into a 120-foot hover, at which point a state trooper/flight paramedic was deployed to hoist the hiker up to be taken to the hospital.

The hiker was successfully placed on an extrication platform and brought to the helicopter, which then headed to the University of Maryland Capital regional Medical Center in Largo so the hiker could be treated for undisclosed injuries.

Their condition was not available on Tuesday.

No additional details were provided by state police.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.