Campsite Slasher In St. Mary's County At Large After Leaving Court-Ordered Treatment Program

An escapee who absconded from a court-ordered treatment program in Maryland following an assault arrest is on the loose, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is advising.

The agency issued an alert on Thursday, Sept. 22 regarding Leonardtown resident Robert Alan Mandley, Jr., 32, after he went AWOL from his program earlier this month after an arrest for first-degree assault.

Mandley was arrested in July following a stabbing incident on Point Lookout Road in the La Grande Estates.

On Tuesday, July 5, investigators said that sheriff’s deputies responded to La Grande Estates in Leonardtown for a reported stabbing.

It is that Mandley began an argument with his victim and threatened violence against himself, her, and others.

“Brandishing a knife, Mandley then began slashing toward the victim’s neck, but struck her left bicep,” according to the sheriff’s office. “The knife continued through her arm and struck Mandley’s hand, which was still around the victim’s neck.

“Mandley then slashed again, causing a minor laceration to the back of her arm.”

The woman was transported by paramedics to an area hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff's office.’

When deputies arrived at the scene, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that Mandley fled into a nearby wooded area, but was located and arrested after a short pursuit.

Mandley was described as being 5-foot-10 weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Mandley or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Det. Joseph Bowling at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 475-71959 or emailing Joseph.Bowling@stmaryscountymd.gov.

