Maryland Man Who Choked Woman While Swinging Knife Flown To Hospital: Sheriff

A 32-year-old Maryland man was flown to a hospital after he choked a woman while swinging at her with a knife, then arrested three days later, authorities said.

Robert Alan Mandley Jr., of Leonardtown, had fled into a wooded area when police arrived to the scene at La Grande Estates at 23285 Point Lookout Road on July 5, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Department said.

There, they found a 35-year-old female victim suffering a gash on her upper bicep of her left arm and a minor scrape on the upper back of her arm. The victim said that Mandley began an argument and threatened violence against himself, her and others.

Brandishing a knife, Mandley then began slashing toward the victim’s neck, but struck her left bicep. The knife continued through her arm and struck Mandley’s hand which was still around the victim’s neck. Mandley then slashed again causing a minor laceration to he back of her arm.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. Mandley was flown for medical issues unrelated to his arrest and was released and charged on July 8, police said.

Mandley was held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, and charged July 8 with First-Degree Assault, Second-Degree Assault and Malicious Destruction of Property less than $1,000.

