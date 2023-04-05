Beloved Friend Gunned Down Outside St. Mary's County Sheetz Remembered For His Sense Of Humor

A community is in mourning after a popular 26-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Sheetz gas station in St. Mary’s County.

Officers from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, to the Great Mills Sheetz in the 20700 block of Old Great Mills Road to investigate a reported shooting, though upon arrival no victim was initially located.

Shortly thereafter, officials say that deputies responded to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, where they found Marcus Anthony Day suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Leonardtown resident was pronounced dead at the hospital. according to the sheriffs office.

No motive or possible suspect(s) has been announced by investigators. The homicide remains under investigation.

Following his death, support poured in on social media from his friends and family members in the community.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting, or events leading up to it, has been asked to contact Det. Andrew Burgess at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 78041 or emailing andrew.burgess@stmaryscountymd.gov.

