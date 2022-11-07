Alert Issued For Wanted Man Who Ditched GPS Monitoring Device In St. Mary's County

A wanted suspect is at large in Maryland after allowing the battery of his GPS monitoring device to run out without advising staff at the Maryland jail that previously housed him that the juice was running low, authorities announced.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down St. Inigoes resident Joshua Joseph Yates, 33, who is wanted on multiple warrants and escaped while on pre-trial release.

An alert was issued by the agency regarding Yates, who is wanted for:

Violation of probation;

Three counts of second-degree assault;

Failure to appear;

Second-degree escape from the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

Officials said that Yates was on pre-trial release and allowed the battery of his GPS tracking device to drain without contacting staff.

It is alleged that on July 8, 2021, Yates assaulted his victim with a cellphone, striking him in the head and strangling him in the 15200 block of Point Lookout Road in St. Inigoes, according to the sheriff's office.

“The victim displayed signs of visible injury and Yates was charged with (multiple assault charges),” officials said.

Anyone with information regarding Yates, or his whereabouts, has been asked to contact Det. First Class Warren Forinash at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext 78072 or emailing warren.forinash@stmarysmd.com.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (301) 475-3333 or by texting “TIP239” plus the message to “CRIMES” (274637).

