One Killed, One Hospitalized In Separate St. Mary's County Liquor Store Shootings: Sheriff

The busy evening for law enforcement began at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, when officers were sent to St. Mary's Fine Wine & Spirits on Point Lookout Road in Great Mills, where they found 46-year-old Scott Marvin Benich suffering from a gunshot wound.

Bernich was rushed to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital and later flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where he died from his injury.

Less than an hour later, deputies were again called into action at around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, where there was a second shooting reported at ABC Liquors & Lounge on Three Notch Road in California.

Following that shooting, a victim - whose name was not released - was taken to a nearby convenience store, where patrol units responded and brought him to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither shooting is believed to have been a random act.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

