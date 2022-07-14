Man Awaiting Trial In St. Mary's County Escapes From Treatment Facility: Sheriff

A wanted drug distributor is at large after allegedly escaping from a Maryland facility, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

An alert was issued for Lexington Park resident William Lamont Barnes, 39, who is wanted on a warrant for two counts of distributing controlled dangerous substances in Maryland, and recently escaped from the facility he was being held.

Barnes is now also wanted for first-degree escape, according to the sheriff's office for “absconding from a treatment facility on (Friday), July 8” while he was awaiting trial, the sheriff's office announced on Thursday, July 14.

The latest escape comes on the heels of three men who are wanted for separately leaving supervision at the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

Anyone with information regarding Barnes or his whereabouts has been asked to contact DFC Warren Forinash at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 78072 or emailing warren.forinash@stmarysmd.com.

Anonymous calls can also be made to Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or by texting a tip to “TIP239” plus the message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Officials noted that through the Crime Solvers Program, tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

