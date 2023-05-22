Partly Cloudy 79°

Mechanicsville Man Facing Prison Time For Sexually Abusing Minor

The months-long sexual abuse of a child in St. Mary’s County will land a predator in prison after he was convicted by a jury for assaulting a minor, the state’s attorney’s office announced.

Randy Thomas Dindlebeck
Zak Failla
Randy Thomas Dindlebeck, 27, of Mechanicsville, was convicted of all counts, including sex abuse of a minor and third-degree sex offense stemming from several reported incidents involving a child between July and September 2021.

Dindlebeck is being held without bond pending his sentencing later this summer. He was arrested in March 2022 on the charges.

“No child should ever undergo this horror, and I sincerely hope the verdict provides closure and relief to the victim and family,” Sterling said.

“These types of cases are difficult and complicated, and I want to extend my thanks and appreciation to the jury for their time and attention during the trial.” 

