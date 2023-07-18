Maryland State Police Airlift Injured Cargo Ship Worker From Chesapeake Bay To Trauma Center

Investigators say that the Abtenauer Bulk Carrier Cargo Ship was in the area of Stevensville when a worker fell more than 10 feet from a ladder and needed to be rushed to an area hospital.

The incident was reported at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Monday, July 17.

A Maryland State Police helicopter out of Middle River was called to the ship to hoist the worker approximately 120 feet from the deck of the boat to safety.

He was then taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment. His condition was not immediately available on Tuesday.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.