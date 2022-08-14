Actors Wanted For Maryland Baseball Movie Dubbed 'Field Of Dreams' Reborn

If you reboot it, they will come.

Producers are seeking a few good men (and women) to "go the distance" as they cast a film set in Maryland that has been dubbed a “‘Field of Dreams’ for a new generation.”

“Phoenix Reborn” is set in Maryland in 1985 and 1986 depicting the tale of a highly recruited baseball player that finds himself injured and has to battle back “against all the odds.”

The production company is seeking three leads, with specific characteristics:

Actors between the ages of 16 and 24 can audition for the role of William Cross, who is listed as being 6-foot-1 or taller.

“(He is an) extremely confident baseball player … Thoughtful and disciplined … Has dreams for the future … Deeply in love with his girlfriend and is a true believer in the ‘Church of Baseball.’”

Required skills were listed as moderate spots/fitness, specifically baseball.

The role of Katherine O’Shaugnessy is also between the ages of 16 and 24, and was listed as “a strong young woman (who believes in love) .. Sees a future with William Cross and is his equal in attitude and intelligence … Naive, but hopeful for her life to come.”

Actors are being asked to provide a headshot/photo, video reel, and cover letter.

Other roles being cast include Kelly Buskirk, a “highly-skilled pretty-boy second baseman,” Manny Cisneros, the son of a Cuban immigrant and “outstanding baseball player,” Danny Underwood, Cross’ rival who “must be physically imposing," and Ricky Jarboe, “a 1980s redneck stereotype, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jack Daniels, and Southern Rock, loves to fight and pick on the weak.”

Multiple other roles are also being cast including extras who could spend as few as 10 days of work on set, which will be set in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Great Mills, Maryland.

Complete information on the shoot can be found on backstage.com.

