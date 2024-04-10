Life-Altering $1M Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket Sold To Maryland Man Out Car Shopping

A Dorchester County resident who has been a lifelong fan of scratchers scored a life-altering win, claiming a $1 million prize on an aptly titled THE GAME OF LIFE ticket.

The lucky Lottery player had a premonition, and when he spotted that the ticket was number one on the roll, he decided to shoot his shot and take a chance, which paid off plenty.

According to Lottery officials, the man picked up the ticket at Salisbury Quick Stop on North Salisbury Boulevard while out car shopping in Salisbury. He can now afford all the bells and whistles on whatever vehicle he winds up purchasing.

The Eastern Shore man said that he and a group of friends began playing Maryland Lottery scratch-off games as young adults, and it's become a beloved hobby among them. He said that in the past, he has hit up to $500 on scratchers, and also claimed a $5,000 Pick 4 prize once.

This win was a little bit bigger than those.

Although he hasn’t given much thought to what he will do with his unexpected windfall, his top initial ideas upon claiming the prize at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore involved investing and starting a business.

