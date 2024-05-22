Lusby resident Joshua Terrell Tripplet, 28, was found guilty of kidnapping and false imprisonment for an incident that was reported in November last year, authorities announced on Wednesday afternoon.

State's Attorney Jaymi Sterling said that Tripplet kidnapped the employee under the guise of a test drive, then took him on a terrorizing ride, refusing to return to the dealership, despite the employee's pleas to do so.

"(Tripplet) maliciously exploited the employee’s good faith," Sterling added."Preying on the trust of others is reprehensible, and I hope the verdict brings the victim a sense of justice."

Tripplet is being held without bond pending his sentencing hearing, when he will face up to 30 years in prison. No sentencing date has been announced.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.