Hundreds Without Power On Saturday Afternoon After Storms Rocked Maryland

As of 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, Baltimore Gas and Electric were still working to repair 150 active outages that were impacting 1,561 of the company's 1,341,812 customers.

Outages still being reported, by county, according to BGE:

Anne Arundel: 624 customers affected;

Baltimore: 399;

Harford: 372;

Baltimore City: 98;

Carroll: 31;

Howard: 31;

Prince George's: Fewer than five.

Calvert: Fewer than five.

According to the National Weather Service, flash flooding is possible throughout the region on Saturday night and Sunday morning, with strong wind gusts approaching 50 mph continuing through the night.

