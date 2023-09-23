Light Rain Fog/Mist and Breezy 71°

Hundreds Without Power On Saturday Afternoon After Storms Rocked Maryland

More than 1,500 are still reporting outages in Maryland after storms swept through the region and wreaked havoc overnight.

SMECO crews working hard in St. Mary’s County repairing downed lines in St. Inigoes this morning
SMECO crews working hard in St. Mary’s County repairing downed lines in St. Inigoes this morning Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
Zak Failla
As of 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, Baltimore Gas and Electric were still working to repair 150 active outages that were impacting 1,561 of the company's 1,341,812 customers.

Outages still being reported, by county, according to BGE: 

  • Anne Arundel: 624 customers affected;
  • Baltimore: 399;
  • Harford: 372;
  • Baltimore City: 98;
  • Carroll: 31;
  • Howard: 31;
  • Prince George's: Fewer than five.
  • Calvert: Fewer than five.

According to the National Weather Service, flash flooding is possible throughout the region on Saturday night and Sunday morning, with strong wind gusts approaching 50 mph continuing through the night.

