Gun Toting, Road Raging Driver Busted For Separate Incidents Hours Apart In St. Mary's County

California resident Eric Michael Davis, 32, is facing charges after being arrested at his home on Tuesday, May 16, following an investigation into an armed driver who was causing a menace on area roadways.

At approximately 2:22 p.m. on Tuesday, the St. Mary’s County Emergency Communications Center received a complaint of a man in a green truck who was driving erratically in the area of Patuxent Beach Road in California.

Investigators were advised that the driver in question began speeding around two victims in their car, passing on the passenger’s side of the vehicle before slamming on the brakes, causing an altercation.

It is alleged that Davis was driving the truck and pointed a black handgun straight in the air menacingly, at which point the victims hit the brakes to get out of harm’s way.

Davis didn’t take long to cause another wave of chaos, and at 4:48 p.m., the sheriff’s office said that deputies were called to the area of Three Notch Road and Patuxent Beach Road to investigate a second incident.

There, a man, also in a green truck, pulled up to the side of a driving heading home from work, and pointed a handgun from the second lane.

Following the investigation into the two incidents, it was determined they were connected, and Davis was identified as a suspect in both cases.

Deputies tracked his 2000 Ford F-150 to his home in California, and he was taken into custody.

Davis was charged with:

Two counts of first-degree assault;

Two counts of second-degree assault;

Two counts of firearm use in a violent crime.

He is being held without bond at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center without bond pending his initial appearance on Wednesday, May 17.

