Final Dog Rescued From Devastating Christmas Day Fire Reunited With Family In Maryland

On Monday afternoon, the Wentz family in Salisbury lost it all when a fire broke out in their Coulbourn Mill Road residence.

The two-alarm fire was tough for crews to get under control, and it took a crew of around 60 firefighters approximately an hour to get the flames under control.

Four dogs and a pet rabbit were rescued from the burning home, though an "Umbrella" Cockatoo and several fish also perished in the blaze.

Now, friends and neighbors are rallying support for the family, raising thousands of dollars just days after the devastating blaze.

"James and Sarah would give you the shirt off their back with out hesitation," one of the couple's best friends wrote. "Jaxsun is a smart and respectful young man, and Harper is the sweetest.

"With a little one on the way, Sarah and the family could use all the support of friends family and community possible."

The patriarch of the family said they've lost almost everything, and opportunistic thieves broke in and stole what few items they salvaged from the master bedroom of the home.

It's not all bad news.

On Wednesday, James Wentz said that they've been reunited, adding that "(we) were made whole again."

The pup is breathing well without oxygen, though she's having some trouble getting around due to the lack of oxygen from the fire.

"We're so happy to have her here and I don't know what we would do without her," Wentz added.

In the three days since the fire tore through the Wentz home, more than 80 donors have raised nearly $6,000, with more on the way.

Anyone looking to assist the Wentz family can do so here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.