'Umbrella Cockatoo' Among Pets To Perish In Christmas Day Maryland Blaze: Fire Marshal

Shortly after noon on Monday afternoon, members of the Fruitland Volunteer Fire Company were called to a home on Coulbourn Mill Road in Salisbury when a fire was reported inside a two-story home.

Officials say that it took a team of 60 firefighters upwards of an hour to get the fire under control after it started inside a back porch.

Officials say that four dogs and a pet rabbit were rescued by firefighters from the burning home, though an "Umbrella Cockatoo" bird and several fish were killed in the fire.

Two of the dogs had to be transported to Pet's ER in Salisbury, but are expected to make a full recovery.

The cause of fire remains under investigation.

