A deputy from the sheriff's office on patrol near the intersection of Midway Drive and Great Mills Road stopped 37-year-old Lexington Park resident Lakesha Denise Savoy's Ford Escape for the traffic violation on April 2.

Initially, Savoy tried to provide a false name before being properly identified, and the deputy spotted drug paraphernalia, leading to a police K9 scan that led to the recovery of fentanyl, heroin, crack cocaine, Suboxone strips, multiple cellphones and cash.

Further investigation also found that Savoy had a warrant out for her arrest.

She was taken into custody without incident and arrested on multiple charges that include Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS): possession of not marijuana, and CDS: possession with intent to distribute.

A passenger in the Ford, Turez Lydell Creek, 35, who has no fixed address, was carrying a machete. He was also arrested and charged with a concealed dangerous weapon charge.

Both were taken to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, and while she was being booked, officials say that they found additional narcotics on Savoy and she was also charged with possession of contraband in a place of confinement.

