Death Investigation Launched After Employee Found At Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary School

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, deputies from the sheriff's office responded to Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary School in Mechanicsville for a death investigation.

According to the agency, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division and a forensic investigator from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the school to investigate.

No foul play is suspected.

Investigators say that the victim of the investigation was an employee of the St. Mary's County Public Schools, though no additional details were provided by the department.

Anyone with information regarding the death has been asked to contact Det. David Lawrence at the sheriff's office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 8130 or emailing David.Lawrence@stmaryscountymd.gov.

