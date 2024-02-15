Community Rallies Around St. Mary's County Government Employees Injured In Fiery Crash

Thousands of dollars have been raised on behalf of the families of Todd Bowman and Dr. Jason Finkelstein, members of the county's Department of Emergency Services team, who were involved in a serious motor vehicle crash while serving their community on Thursday, Feb. 8.

The two struck a tree in their work vehicle, which went up in flames, leaving each with serious injuries.

"Our team members are receiving top-notch trauma care as they continue to recover from serious injuries," county officials said. "Their access to this treatment is thanks to the bravery of a citizen and two Maryland State Troopers, who rescued these critically injured employees from a burning vehicle.

"These selfless actions truly made a difference in this emergency."

Both men were rushed to the University of Maryland Medical Center or treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Following the crash, the St. Mary's County Volunteer Rescue Association launched a fundraiser on their employees' behalf, which raised nearly $15,000 in just four days after it went live, easily surpassing its posted $10,000 goal.

"Organizations far and wide have offered assistance and resources," officials said. "We greatly appreciate the outpouring of support and concern for our team members, and for the rest of our Emergency Services Department," organizers wrote.

"We are immensely grateful to our incredible community and partners for their swift response and unwavering support."

Those interested in supporting the employees can do so here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

