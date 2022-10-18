Shooting In St. Mary's County Under Investigation After Businesses Struck By Bullets: Sheriff

One person was hospitalized in Maryland with a gunshot wound as police investigate a series of shootings reported in St. Mary’s County.

The busy afternoon for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office began at 12:47 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 when deputies responded to the 22500 block of MacArthur Boulevard in California for reports of shots fired into a business.

During the investigation, it was determined that two businesses were struck by projectiles, and several others were instructed to shelter in place during the sheriff’s canvas of the area.

No other buildings or victims were reported.

Less than a half hour later, the sheriff’s office received a report at 1:12 p.m. regarding a victim with a gunshot wound in the 46300 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park, where an unnamed man was struck by a bullet to the leg.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. It is unclear if the two shootings are related.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings has been asked to contact Det. Austin Schultz at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 71953 or emailing Austin.Schultz@stmaryscountymd.gov.

