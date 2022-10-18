Some St. Mary's Businesses Instructed To Shelter In Place For Shooting Investigation: Sheriff

Some businesses in St. Mary’s County have been instructed to shelter in place as the sheriff’s office investigates reports of shots fired.

At approximately 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of MacArthur Boulevard in California to investigate.

Investigators said that some of the businesses in the area are sheltering in place while the investigation continues.

Others have been instructed to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.