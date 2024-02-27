Alert Issued By Maryland State Police For Woman, 29, Missing For A Month

Maryland State Police have joined the search for 29-year-old Trisha Nichole Tyler, 29, who has not been seen since on Friday, Jan. 26 in Pittsville.

An alert was issued this week as police seek the public's assistance in locating the Wicomico County woman.

Tyler was described as being 5-foot-4 weighing approximately 128 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and was carrying a tan backpack with orange strings.

According to police, she is known to frequent the area around the Salisbury South Wawa convenience store and local hotels in the Salisbury area.

Anyone with information regarding Tyler or her whereabouts has been asked to contact Trooper First Class Matthew Honsinger at the Salisbury Barrack by calling (410) 749-7101 or emailing Matthew.Honsinger@maryland.gov.

