Virginia Man, 33, Gunned Down In Hyattsville

Cesar Benitez, of Chantilly, was gunned down on Ager Road in Hyattsville on Thursday, March 28, around 10:25 p.m., police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect(s).

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

A GoFundMe for Cesar's family was launched with a goal of raising $15,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the "P3 Tips" mobile app (search "P3 Tips" in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

