Dangerous Carbon Monoxide Levels At Beltsville Assisted Living Facility Hospitalizes Two

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. on April 15, crews from the Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department were called to the Sterling Care Hillhaven facility in the 3200 block of Powder Mill Road in Beltsville.

According to officials, 18 residents and 10 staff members were evaluated by first responders, with two being sent to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening symptoms.

As of 11 a.m. on Monday morning, HazMat teams were still inspecting the facility to determine the cause of the carbon monoxide leak.

