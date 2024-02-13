Two Wanted For Questioning In Connection To Toddler Shooting In Langley Park: Police

On Tuesday, the agency released new details about two persons of interest in the investigation into the murder of Jeremy Poou-Caceres on Thursday, Feb. 8.

The new details come days after two men were arrested for the fatal shooting of the child.

Lewisdale residents Israel Fuentes, Jr., 33, and Johnny Alejandro Turcios, 28, have been arrested for their roles in the death of the child.

The boy's mother was also shot during the incident, but her injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

According to police, shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, a detective who was working in the area of the 1400 block of Kanawha Street when gunshots rang out in the area, prompting further investigation.

The detective found both Poou-Caceres and his mother outside of an apartment complex, and he performed life-saving measures on the toddler until an ambulance arrived.

Poou-Caceres was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Investigators were able to later link Turcios and Fuentes to the shooting.

The initial investigation found that the two were firing weapons toward a second group of people near where the mother and son were walking, and they were struck by stray bullets.

It was later determined that the night before the fatal shooting, one of the new suspects were caught on camera exiting a 2003 gold Ford Explorer and walking into a convenience store in the 9200 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring.

The second was at the counter inside the store.

Police say that the Ford had been reported stolen after a carjacking in the 1500 block of Kanawha Street in Langley Park. It's the same truck they fled in following the toddler's murder.

“The dedicated detectives who are assigned to this case haven’t been home since the murder," Prince George's County Assistant Police Chief Vernon Hale said. "They have worked with fierce determination to identify those responsible for taking the life of this innocent child.

"We hope these two arrests provide some comfort to Jeremy’s grieving family. This investigation is far from over. We will not stop until everyone involved in this murder is in custody."

Fuentes and Turcios have been charged with first-degree murder and related charges. They are being held by police until they can be taken to the Department of Corrections.

The incident remains under investigation. Possible charges for others are also possible.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact the Prince George's County Police Department by calling (301) 516-2512.

