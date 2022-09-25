Pedestrian Bridge For The Equestrian Center In Upper Marlboro Will Close For Six Months

The pedestrian bridge connecting the walkway between The Equestrian Center parking area to Judges Drive near the Courthouse in Upper Marlboro will soon be closed to repair corrosion, authorities say.

The bridge will be closed beginning Friday, Sept. 30 for repairs to support beams that is expected to take around six months, according to the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office.

Frequency of the shuttle service from The Equestrian Center parking area will increase during the closure, running in 8-to-10-minute intervals. The shuttle service will maintain its regular stops at the Courthouse and County Administration Building from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

