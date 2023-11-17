Three Charged With Murder During Botched Robbery In Camp Springs, Police Say

Chanel Slaughter, 29, Deandre Wilson, 34, and Joseph Lewis, 36, all of Suitland, have been charged for their alleged roles in Day's death after he was found shot to death on Wednesday, Nov. 8 in Camp Spring.

Police say that at around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday night, officers responded to the 6300 block of Auth Road in Camp Springs, where they found the 24-year-old Roberts - who was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders - and a second man who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe that both Roberts and the second man were shot during a robbery, and they noted that the three did not know them at the time that they were targeted.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the Prince George's County Police Department announced that Slaughter, Wilson, and Lewis have all been charged with multiple counts of murder, attempted murder, and other related offenses.

They are being held pending their next court appearance.

