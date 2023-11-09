Police ID Man Killed In Camp Springs Shooting Overnight (Updated)

Police say that at around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday night, officers responded to the 6300 block of Auth Road in Camp Springs, where they found 24-year-old local resident Anthony Day Roberts - who was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders - and a second man who sustained life-threatening injuries.

Investigators from the Prince George's County Police Department are now working to identify a suspect and motive for the fatal shooting, they said. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the shooter.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information can contact detectives by calling (301) 516-2512.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

